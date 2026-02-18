If you live in a cold and snowy climate, you’ve likely put a lot of thought into finding the best winter apparel available. In other words, you prioritize comfort, quality and longevity when it comes to your pullovers, jackets and quarter-zips. If there’s one brand that has all of these things covered and more, it’s Patagonia. The brand, known for its winter sport-approved apparel and accessories, is having a winter sale, with lots of clothing, duffels, accessories and more up to 50% off.

Below, I rounded up some of the best deals from Patagonia’s past-season styles. Plus, some of the items on sale are ones our editors use and wear themselves, so I included those, too.

The best deals from Patagonia’s Winter Sale

4.5-star average rating from 43 reviews at Patagonia

The Black Hole duffel is one of Patagonia’s most popular accessories and one of our favorite options for travel, which is why we included it in our list of the 100 best travel items we’ve ever tried. NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown loves this duffel because of how well it helps distribute weight on your back, even when it’s filled. “I first used it on a cross-country Amtrak ride and have since used it for overnights, plane rides and even the occasional laundry run when I don’t want to lug around my dedicated laundry bag,” she says. It has daisy chains on the sides to attach small personal items and it’s also weather- and abrasion-resistant, according to the brand. Additionally, when empty, it folds down easily, helping it fit under a bed or in a drawer.

4.5-star average rating from 501 reviews at Patagonia

This popular lightweight jacket is made of recycled ripstop nylon, which helps you stay dry by repelling elements. A favorite of NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz’s, the jacket has a slim fit and is true to size, according to customer reviews. It has an adjustable hood that still allows you to see your surroundings and a drop-tail hem. “I’ve used it for cold-weather running and biking for years,” says Rabinowitz. “It’s surprisingly warm despite how light and thin it is, and makes for a great shell over base and mid layers,” says Rabinowitz.

4.8-star average rating from 38 reviews at Patagonia

Rabinowitz also loves this quarter-zip sweater and says it’s great for people who are active and spend a lot of time outdoors. “It’s warm but still breathable enough to wick moisture so you don’t end up feeling too sweaty,” he says. “I mostly use it for hiking and relaxed biking.” It’s fleece and dries very fast, making it great for light rain, according to the brand. Plus, the sweater is available in several styles, including as a hoodie, crewneck, vest or jacket. It has a slim fit and is true to size.

4.6-star average rating from 34 reviews at Patagonia

This fleece jacket is insulated, made from recycled polyester and has more of a relaxed fit, according to customer reviews. It’s a full-zip jacket with two front pockets on the side and one small one at the top. It has an adjustable hem with a drawstring and sleeves with cuffs that block out wind, according to the brand. It is also available in three styles and four sizes. The jacket is safe to throw in the wash and is fine to tumble dry on low, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 28 reviews at Patagonia

This parka has a regular fit and the outside material has a waterproof finish to keep you protected in rain and wind. The hood has a drawstring cord, making it adjustable and helping it keep out elements. It also has pockets on the front, an internal pocket and a chest pocket.

4.6-star average rating from 53 reviews at Patagonia

This pullover has snap closures, including ones on the structured collar, and the hem is hip-length. Made from recycled polyester, the pullover has a relaxed fit that’s also true to size, according to reviews. It’s also machine-washable in cold water, according to the brand.

More deals from Patagonia’s Winter Sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written deals for several brands and retailers, including Patagonia, Columbia, Home Depot, Lowe’s and more. In addition to winter apparel, I also write about sales on vacuums and home and kitchen appliances. I sourced recommendations from NBC Select staff and prioritized reviews in order to make this list.

