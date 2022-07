Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and pet products to mattresses and fitness equipment. In addition to doorbuster deals on high-priced items, Amazon is also offering several affordable deals under $25 across notable categories spanning kitchen essentials, wellness, tech accessories and more during its sale.

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales under $25 that are live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers. And make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals under $25

If you’re looking to score deals under $25, we’re sharing the best affordable Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 502,986 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Smart Plug, one of our favorite smart home upgrades, works with Alexa to add voice controls to appliances like coffee machines, fans, lights and more — you can schedule them to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely using the Alexa app, Amazon says. Its compact size only takes up a single outlet space and it doesn’t require a smart home hub to work.

4.7-star average rating from 28,081 reviews on Amazon

Stasher bags are a staff favorite, and for good reason: They’re made from platinum silicone that’s reusable, easy to clean and microwave- and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. Stasher says the bags can also withstand the chill of the freezer and the heat of the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit — they are also an expert-recommended option for sous vide cooking. This two-pack of the brand’s Pocket bags are compact enough to hold small snacks or seal your tiny valuables when traveling.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 44,260 reviews on Amazon

This reusable notebook from Rocketbook — which notably appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” — includes 42 pages with seven functionalities ranging from sketching and note-taking to planning and goal-setting. The Rocketbook Fusion lets you send your notes directly to cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive to access at any time — you can just wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth to start over, according to the brand. In addition to the 8.5-inch by 11-inch notebook, the set comes with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth.

4.8-star average rating from 96,187 reviews on Amazon

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter can be a useful tool during outdoor activities like camping and hiking — it equips a microfiltration membrane that can filter parasites, micro-plastics and impurities out of a water source as you sip through the top mouthpiece, according to the brand. You can also choose to purchase it in bulk — it’s available in packs of two, three and five.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 477,191 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot 4th Gen — the smaller version of Amazon’s flagship Echo — has many Alexa-enabled capabilities, like playing music, setting a timer, checking the weather, connecting to other Echo devices and more. You can also use the Echo Dot as a smart home tool to control other Alexa-enabled devices and use voice commands to turn the lights on and off, schedule your coffee maker and more, according to Amazon. It’s available in three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

4.6-star average rating from 12,414 reviews on Amazon

The Tile Mate can be attached to keys, bags and more so you can track the item using the Tile app when it’s within Bluetooth range (up to 250 feet), according to the brand. When an essential is outside of the range, you can review its most recent location on the app — if it’s lost, you can add your contact information via the app so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on the back, the brand says. The Tile Mate is also water-resistant and its non-replaceable battery can last up to 3 years, according to Tile.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 2,693 reviews on Amazon

This smart manual toothbrush for kids from Colgate, which makes one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, is app-enabled — it lets you set a timer and check your child’s progress, plus uses augmented reality to help guide kids as they brush, according to the brand. Recommended for ages 5 and up, the brush has a thumb grip on the handle to help your child maintain a good grip and a small brush head with a tongue cleaner, Colgate says.

4.8-star average rating from 2,858 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell is one of our favorite kettlebells to add to your workout routine — it comes in seven weights ranging from 10 pounds to 50 pounds. Made from durable cast iron, this kettlebell includes a corrosion-resistant painted surface and a textured wide handle for a more secure grip, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 44,153 reviews on Amazon

Differin Gel is an expert-recommended OTC retinoid gel that contains 0.1% adapalene, a strong acne-fighting ingredient that experts told us promotes skin cell turnover and cures inflammation. Differin Gel should be applied in a thin layer on the skin after cleansing, toning and moisturizing, the brand says.

4.6-star average rating from 826 reviews on Amazon

One of the best sunscreens for kids, the Babyganics Kids Sunscreen Lotion offers SPF 50 protection and has a mineral base containing both zinc oxide and titanium oxide. The sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is designed to be non-allergenic and tear-free, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 5,355 reviews on Amazon

Carol's Daughter Wash Day is one of our favorite clarifying shampoos — it employs micellar water to remove buildup without stripping the hair or leaving it dry and brittle, experts previously told us. It’s infused with aloe vera and glycerin to lock in moisture and works well with curly or coily hair, according to Carol’s Daughter.

The best Prime Day sales under $25 on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales on Amazon right now offering products under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales under $25 at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales that include products under $25.

