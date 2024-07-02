REI’s Fourth of July sale ends today, which means now is the time to shop deals on popular items like tents, sleeping bags and backpacks up to 40% off. And while Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner (it lands on July 16 and 17 this year), experts told us July Fourth is the best time to land steep deals on outdoor gear. Below, I rounded up the best last-minute REI Fourth of July sales worth shopping this year. I’ll continue to regularly update this list of deals throughout the day.

SKIP AHEAD Best REI Fourth of July footwear deals | Best REI Fourth of July camping deals | Best REI Fourth of July fitness and apparel deals | More REI Fourth of July deals

Best REI Fourth of July sales 2024

Below, I compiled the best deals to shop during REI’s Fourth of July sale. All of the following products are based on our previous coverage and NBC Select editor favorites and/or highly rated at REI.

4.4-star average rating from 395 reviews at REI

The Brooks Glycerin sneaker won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best workout shoe because of their prominent cushioning and their super comfortable fit, according to our reviewers. The tongue is thin and molds to your foot more than a traditional tongue, which can move around a lot as you run. The breathable upper keeps your feet both cool, free to move and comfortable, and they have an external lace system, which means the laces don’t touch your feet to reduce friction or irritation, according to the brand.

4.8-star rating from 400 reviews at REI

You can pair these no-show socks with a pair of supportive running shoes to help keep your feet safe from irritation and excess sweat, according to the brand. The socks have antimicrobial properties to prevent bacterial growth, ventilated panels on the sides and a seamless to avoid the potential for blisters or other injuries, according to Balega. They also have compressive arch support for additional comfort.

4.6-star average rating from 11 reviews at REI

If you enjoy going on walks through trails or rocky landscape, consider a good pair of socks to go with your hiking boots, such as these cooling ones from Bridgedale. They have moisture-wicking properties to control sweat and keep your feet cool, but they also provide sufficient comfort as you move thanks to their soft merino wool construction. These socks are great for slipping on during a chilly evening on the patio or backyard, too.

4.3-star average rating from 1,191 reviews at REI

Hoka makes some of our favorite running shoes for men, and the Arahi 6 are a great option for experienced runners. They have a lightweight and ventilated mesh upper which helps keep your feet cool, according to the brand. Plus, they have an extra-long pull tab to help make taking them on and off easier, and they have maximum cushioning and a durable rubber outsole for outdoor runs, according to Hoka.

4.7-star average rating from 372 reviews at REI

These ankle socks are ideal for walking outdoors, particularly on rocky terrain. The ends of the socks individually wrap around each toe to prevent blisters and other injuries by reducing friction against the skin, according to the brand. They’re made from a blend of polyester, spandex and nylon, and have a medium level of cushioning. The tops are also made of a mesh fabric to promote breathability, according to Injinji.

Best REI Fourth of July camping deals

4.1-star average rating from 59 reviews at REI

This durable headlamp makes it easy to cycle or go for walks once it starts getting dark out. The ergonomic design lets you wear it around your head or neck, and it has a light at the front and a battery pack on the back to help balance the weight of it while you wear it. The headband is hydrophobic, so you don’t have to worry about it starting to slide off if it’s raining or you’re sweating, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from 509 reviews at REI

If you’re a fan of stargazing at night or simply love relaxing in something other than a tent, consider this durable Kammok Roo hammock. It fits up to two people at once comfortably and it’s made from sturdy, recycled ripstop fabric that has a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds, according to the brand. It’s 10 feet-long, making it great for tall people. The entire thing folds up into a portable bag that you can take with you to the beach or on camping trips.

4.2-star average rating from 316 reviews at REI

Every camper should have a go-to tent, and this half dome tent is a great choice. It’s lighter than the previous model, weighing just over 3 pounds, and accommodates up to two people, plus room for gear, according to the brand. The top part of the tent is made of mesh paneling to help with ventilation and the durable ripstop fabric helps prevent drafts from getting in. It’s also equipped with multiple pockets and loops for easy storage.

4.1-star average rating from 576 reviews at REI

Cool summer evenings call for gatherings around a campfire or fire pit, so it’s good to have a durable folding chair to bring with you. It collapses into a small bag and when you take it out, the four legs expand to support a durable nylon ripstop seat that has a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds, according to REI.

4.6-star average rating from 42 reviews at REI

This sleeping bag, which comes in either a regular or extra-long size, has a hood at the top to keep you warm and accommodate a pillow, according to the brand. It also has a zipper that goes in two directions: one that allows you to use it as a quilt and another that makes it ideal for opening the bottom for added breathability. The outside of the sleeping bag has a water-repellent polyester material to keep out moisture. Plus, you can roll it up and store it in the included sac.

Best REI Fourth of July fitness and apparel deals

4.3-star average rating from 301 reviews at REI

These 7-inch inseam shorts are great for walks, light runs or sprints. They’re made from breathable, sweat-wicking polyester and spandex fabric, plus they have UPF 50 sun protection to keep you safe from the sun’s harmful rays, according to the brand. The shorts have a flat-seam construction to reduce irritation from chafing and a pocket on the right side.

4.5-star average rating from 83 reviews at REI

Rain often puts a damper on outdoor activities, but this waterproof jacket makes it easier to keep your plans going. It’s made of a durable and cooling polyester fabric and the hood has two cinches on the sides so you securely cover your head and face.

4.7-star average rating from 43 reviews at REI

These bluetooth earbuds, which are made from 65% recycled plastic, have up to eight hours of battery life and active noise cancellation to help improve sound quality when listening to music or a podcast, according to the brand. They’re chargeable via a USB-C cable and can last up to two hours on a single charge, according to the brand. They’re ideal for either listening during a commute or when working out.

More deals from REI’s Fourth of July Sale 2024

All of the recommendations below are at least 25% off and have at least a 4-star rating at REI. We’ll continue to update this list as the Fourth of July approaches.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about lifestyle topics such as outdoors, cooking, cleaning and wellness. I also regularly cover sale events, including REI’s Anniversary Sale.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.