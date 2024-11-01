Today’s the last day of the Sephora fall Savings Event. If you’re looking to get some early holiday shopping done or stock up on any products you’ve emptied the past few months, you have until tonight to take advantage of the deals.

The sale’s only available for Beauty Insiders (explained below) and how much you can save depends on your membership tier. For the remainder of the day, Rouge members can save 20%, VIB members can save 15% off and Sephora Insiders can save 10% off sitewide. Plus, regardless of your membership, you can save 30% off Sephora Collection products. To access your discount, use code “SAVINGS” at checkout before 11:59 PT tonight.

Below, I rounded up my all-time favorite hair care, skin care and hot tools that you can get from Sephora during the sale — along with some must-haves my colleagues also recommend.

Best skin care deals

Out of all the under-eye patches she’s tried, NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson says these are her favorite. These cooling hydrogel patches have caffeine and kojic acid to reduce dark circles and even out skin tone, according to the brand. Plus, “they’re super sticky, so they don’t slide down my face, leaving a gooey trail of slime,” she says.

This neck cream helps improve vertical and horizontal lines on the neck, sagging skin and uneven texture, according to the brand. “This cream is expensive, but I really love it so anytime I can find it on sale feels like a big win,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s super thick so the littlest amount goes a long way. The bottle lasts me forever and I always feel like my neck is super soft and in a good place when I use it.”

This is one of NBC Select’s SEO reporter Ashley Morris’ favorite products to use in her skin care routine. “It’s gentle enough for daily use and almost immediately clears up any texture or dullness; that’s why I especially love using it during the dreary winter months,” she says. “I even used to call this my “glass skin” serum because of how smooth my skin is when I use it consistently.”

This eye cream soothes the skin overnight, locking in moisture and improving fine lines, according to Summer Fridays. “It has a thicker consistency than most eye creams, so I find it much more moisturizing and perfect to apply before bed,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. “Since using it, my under-eye area looks much more hydrated and plump, and I notice my dark circles less.”

“There’s a reason I wrote an ode to Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant: It does a great job of evening out my skin texture and leaving it with a super soft feel after a shower,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. Unlike most alternatives, this comes in powder form, which Fernandez says he enjoys because he can control how coarse or smooth the mixture is depending on how much water he adds. Once you add water to it, it turns into a paste that you can then exfoliate your face with.

This gel moisturizer “has a perfect Goldilocks consistency — it’s not too thick or watery — and is very calming on the skin,” says Schneider, who received a sample from the brand and tested it as part of our 100 best moisturizers series. (It earned a spot in the top five). It’s suitable for all skin types and focuses on hydration and soothing irritation and redness, according to Biossance. “This is a moisturizer I always come back to,” says Schneider. “Since I test a lot of skin care for my job and have flare-ups and get irritated easily, I always return to this because it’s very good at calming my skin.”

Although this is one of the most expensive products in NBC Select editorial project manager Rebecca Rodriguez’s skin care routine, she won’t ever replace it. “It’s so gentle on my sensitive skin, and I find the black tea scent very soothing,” she says. “The bottle looks small, but I’ve been using it almost every day for three months and just ran out of my first bottle. I’ve noticed a significant difference in my skin elasticity and texture and have had people point out how great my skin looks since I started using it.”

“I ditched makeup wipes a long time ago, so I rely on Farmacy’s cleansing balm to remove my makeup, sunscreen and dirt on my skin at the end of the day,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio, who uses this as the first step in a double cleanse routine at night. “It melts it all away in seconds, and my skin feels smooth and hydrated after I follow it up with my nighttime cleanser. It’s one of the only cleansing balms that doesn’t irritate my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin.”

You can use this essence as a standalone creamy, lightweight treatment or as its own moisturizer. “I love Ilia’s skin tint and this essence compliments it so well,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. “The consistency is on the thinner side, but it still leaves my skin feeling refreshed and looking glowy. A little goes a long way, too, as long as you take your time blending it into your skin. As the name suggests, it sits nicely under makeup and doesn’t make me look greasy.”

This NBC Select-staff favorite mineral sunscreen has broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects you from both UVA and UVB rays, according to Herbivore “I love how lightweight this sunscreen is and how the tint gives me a little bit of coverage without looking like I have anything on,” says Rodriguez, who has a fair complexion.

I also have and love this sunscreen, which doesn’t leave a white cast, but instead has a peachy hue, which is perfect for my tan/medium skin tone.

This is my favorite vitamin C serum of all time, and a product I fully believe is worth the splurge — though I’ll take any opportunity to buy it when it’s discounted, like right now during the Sephora sale. It stands out from other serums I’ve tried because it has a creamy, moisturizer-like consistency that still maintains a lightweight, fast-absorbing feel of traditional alternatives. Plus, it doesn’t have an unpleasant odor, and I notice my skin looks more radiant after I apply a pea-sized amount.

When she feels a blemish starting to form or sees early signs of one, Malin applies one of these pimple patches, which use gentle, self-dissolving microneedles to penetrate acne spots and minimize their appearance. I’ve noticed that these patches help reduce how inflamed a pimple is when it surfaces, which cuts down healing time,” she says.

During an eczema flareup or throughout winter, my skin needs a very thick cream to moisturize it. This expert-recommended barrier cream has ceramides, panthenol and glycerin that work together to moisturize the skin and reinforce the skin barrier, which is key in the dry months, according to the brand. It has an instant calming effect that relieves any tightness, itchiness and irritation while also leaving my skin feeling soft and plump. It’s so thick and creamy that I only need a pea-sized amount to cover my face.

“This tinted moisturizer is one of my all-time favorites — it has a mousse-like texture that feels extremely lightweight, yet it provides almost the same amount of coverage as a foundation,” says Godio. “It also has SPF 35, so I feel good knowing I’m getting some sun protection during the day.”

Best hair care deals

The No. 5L Moisturize & Mend Leave-in Conditioner is a creamy treatment designed to repair, moisturize and protect your hair, according to the brand. “I comb this through my curls from roots to ends while they’re wet, and as I do so, I feel how much softer my hair gets,” says Malin. “The leave-in conditioner keeps my hair smooth, shiny and hydrated whether I air dry or diffuse it. I appreciate that it doesn’t have a strong scent, and I only need about a quarter-size dollop for my whole head.” It’s also easy to apply, reduces frizz and helps define patterns, including waves and curls, according to NBC Select contributor Michelle Rostamian.

After trying multiple styling gels, nothing could tame my flyaways except for this cream from Dae. I add a quarter-size amount to my palms and apply it to my roots. By doing so, I can quickly get all my hair up in a sleek up-do with no baby hairs sticking up or out of place. I love that it never leaves my hair crunchy or with white flakes, and instead feels like a leave-in hair mask.

This detangling spray improves manageability and doubles as a heat protectant, according to the brand. “This makes brushing my hair so much easier with just a few spritzes,” says NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusack, who tends to toss and turn in her sleep, which results in tangles each morning. “It also smells really good and doesn’t feel too heavy on my hair.”

My favorite type of products are the ones that can multitask like this hair cream that fights frizz and humidity, protects my hair from heat damage and moisturizes it. I add a quarter-sized amount to my damp hair working it from mid-lengths to my ends and notice that when I use this cream and a hot tool, my hair is significantly less dry and frizzy; instead it’s shiny and sleek without feeling like it has a heavy residue covering each strand.

This hair mask is designed to repair, strengthen, condition and smooth all hair types and textures, including my thick, wavy hair and Swanson’s fine, straight hair. “The Crown Affair hair mask adds moisture without making my hair look like it’s a greasy mess,” says Swanson. I use it weekly (after shampooing), and once my hair is dry, it feels silky and smooth to the point that I can’t stop running my fingers through my hair since it usually feels dull and brittle.

After trying multiple dry shampoos over the past few years, Godio’s favorite remains this one because it’s effective and easy to use. “It soaks up a ton of oil in my hair, so I look like I just washed it last night,” she says. “I also love that it smells great and doesn’t leave much of a white cast on my brown hair, so I don’t need to struggle shaking it out after applying it.”

After noticing thinning hair due to years of wearing tight updos, Swanson began using this serum to help her fine hair grow, and now even has her husband using it too. “I tried this serum years ago and loved it — it’s soothing on my scalp, and I even saw new growth.

Brown recommended this mouse in our story on the best natural hair stylers, and she says it’s great for hairstyles that need a lighter hold. The mousse controls frizz, doesn’t flake and is suitable for all hair types and textures, according to the brand. "I plan on replacing the current mousse in my routine with this for my post-wash braid out, and I can’t wait to see the effect it has on my curls,” says Morris.

I have dry skin but have never dealt with a dry scalp until recently. To combat this problem, I’ve been applying this leave-on scalp serum (which the brand sent me a sample of) and massaging it in. My skin immediately absorbs it, so it never makes my hair look greasy or weighs it down.

“These drops add instant shine and softness to my hair, and they smell delicious,” says Rodriguez, who uses the hair oil to maintain smooth blowouts. The lightweight oil, which has notes of tangerine, violet and honey, also reduces frizz and protects hair from UV damage according to the brand.

Best body care deals

To combat rough and dry hands, especially during the colder season, NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman uses this NBC Select-staff favorite hand cream. “I was using a simple cream previously, but it never seemed to do the job,” he says. “The L’Occitane formula is perfect because my hands feel immediately hydrated and stay that way even after a few hours.”

To combat the dry winter air and its effects on her skin, NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusak gravitates toward this body cream. “After using this, my skin always feels so soft and smooth,” she says. “I love how the formula is lightweight but so moisturizing, and it smells amazing.” It has notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, and you can get a refill of just the formula if you already have the tub it comes in.

“Salt & Stone’s body washes are my current obsessions,” says Godio. “They leave my skin feeling soft and the scents actually last. I also love that they’re unisex — I got my husband addicted to them, too.” The refillable gel body wash has antioxidants in it that work to protect the skin, while its niacinamide and probiotics work to skin barrier, according to the brand.

“I’m not a body cream person — I don’t like how greasy it can make my skin, and how long it sometimes takes to absorb, and this body serum is a perfect alternative,” says Malin. “It’s so lightweight and dries in less than a minute.” The overnight moisturizing milky serum has retinol, niacinamide and glycerin to improve fine lines, skin tone and texture while also reducing dullness — one of Malin’s favorite benefits.

After testing out this product for more than a year, Brown says this in-shower treatment is so moisturizing that she doesn’t need to use a cream or lotion after showering because it’s a deep conditioning mask for your body. You can apply the salve — formulated with jojoba oil, shea butter, coconut oil and glycerin — to wet skin and rinse quickly, according to the brand. “The application process takes some getting used to, but other than that, I can’t think of anything I don’t like about this stuff,” she says. “It just makes life easier.”

This body sunscreen is universally loved by my entire family, who all have different skin types and tones, because of how easy it is to apply and blend. The SPF’s comparable to a body lotion in terms of its texture and it disappears into our skin and it’s incredibly lightweight, so we never feel a greasy residue. I especially love using this with my younger siblings because it’s water- and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes, giving my mom and I some peace of mind.

Best lip care deals

As a self-proclaimed lip gloss/balm/oil hoarder, Morris loves using this lip balm to exfoliate and moisturize her lips. The formula has chemical exfoliants like lactic acid and hibiscus enzymes to get rid of dry skin and has peptides to plump it, according to the brand. “I also love how deep the color payoff on these balms are — when a friend wore one around me, and the color was so solid, I thought it was a full-on lipstick.”

This lip balm, which has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, helps soothe lips, add moisture and prevent dryness, according to the brand. “I consistently rebuy this balm because it’s a game changer for my typically dry, chapped lips,” says Malin. “I keep it next to my bed and apply it before I go to sleep every night. When I wake up, my lips are soft and flake-free.”

This expert-recommended lip mask uses a combination of ingredients to moisturize, protect and soften your lips overnight. “It took me a while to take the plunge and get this lip mask from Laneige because I initially thought it was just fancy lip balm, but after using it, I understand the hype,” says Fernandez. “I also like that it comes with a small applicator, so you can either put it on with that or gently with your finger.”

If anything is worth the splurge, this lip treatment will always be it for me. The brown tint is sheer but noticeable, leaving a glossy, non-sticky finish on my lips, so I love using it on its own or on top of my lip liner or lip stains. The best part is that I don’t need to reapply it often, and my lips don’t feel like they need extra moisture because it genuinely soothes, nourishes and conditions my lips. It’s available in three additional shades, including Citrus Sunshine (sheer tint), Strawberry Sorbet (mauve pink tint) and Crème Brûlée (a beige-nude tint).

“This lip mask leaves my lips feeling so smooth the next morning without feeling heavy and tacky at night,” says Rodriguez. The NBC Select-staff favorite mask is also great for those with sensitive lips because its formula includes squalene to soothe and moisturize, and peach extract to heal dry, chapped lips without unwanted stickiness, according to experts in our guide to the best lip masks.

Best device and tool deals

This filtered showerhead reduces heavy metals, chlorine and chloramine from your water, thereby benefiting your overall hair and skin health, according to experts in our guide to the best filtered showerheads.

“Installing it and changing the filter is super easy,” says Malin. “While using it for three months, I noticed that my skin felt less dry and my hair was much softer.”

Our experts recommend Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer because it’s suitable for all hair types and helps prevent heat damage. The dryer has a self-regulating sensor that protects your hair while simultaneously reducing frizz and adding shine, according to the brand. I use this after every wash day and especially love using the styling concentrator, flyaway attachment and gentle air attachment. Still, it also comes with two additional attachments (a diffuser and a wide-tooth comb).

You can use the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro to target common skin care concerns (like acne and fine lines) using LED light therapy. It has three treatment settings, including red light (to stimulate the production of collagen and improve fine lines), blue light (to prevent and combat acne), or a combination of both, according to the brand. “I found it very easy to use and integrate into my morning and night routines, and I liked that I could change the treatments based on the skincare concerns I wanted to address,” says Morris, who received the mask from the brand. “By the end of the testing process, I could also see a noticeable improvement in my skin’s texture.” Aside from its improvements to her skin, Morris says she loves that the adjustable strap on the mask holds it firmly in place so she can continue going about her day-to-day during the three-minute treatments.

T3 makes some of my favorite hair care tools, including this flat iron. It has nine heat settings with a smart microchip to monitor and keep it l at an optimal temperature. I love using it because I know it won’t exceed my chosen setting and cause too much heat damage to my hair, and it requires fewer pass-throughs than other options I’ve tried. The plates cover enough surface area so I can style more hair at once.

Nuface makes one of our favorite microcurrent devices including their Mini+, a skin care tool that helps sculpt the face and neck while smoothing out fine lines. “I’ve found consistency is key with this device, when I use it daily I notice my skin has an even texture and my cheekbones and neck look more lifted and firm,” says Rodriguez. You can also pair the compact device to your phone through its accompanying app so you can follow aesthetician-created treatments that match your concerns and needs, according to the brand.

Available in two models — one for straight and wavy hair and one for curly and coily hair — you can customize your hair-drying experience with Shark Beauty’s Speedstyle dryer, which has three heat settings, three air settings and accompanying attachments that work for you and your hair type. “It’s a really versatile hair tool, which I love,” says Schneider. “I use the diffuser attachments when I want to enhance my natural curls and I can pop on other attachments when I’m looking to get a smooth blow out. There’s also not a big learning curve with this, which I appreciate.”

Frequently asked questions Who can shop the Sephora Savings Event? The Sephora Savings Event is exclusive to members of the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty membership — Sephora Beauty Insiders. This includes members of all tiers, including Rouge (members who spend $1,000+ a year), VIB (members who spend $350+ a year) and Insiders (members with no minimum yearly spend requirement). When can you shop the Sephora Savings Event? Although the sale began in phases depending on your Beauty Insider tier, it’s currently open for all levels — Rouge, VIB and Insider — with code SAVINGS through Nov.11 at 11:59 PT. How much can you save Sephora Savings Event? How much you save also depends on your membership tier: Rouge: Members can save 20% off sitewide during the sale

Members can save 20% off sitewide during the sale VIB: Members can save 15% off sitewide during the sale

Members can save 15% off sitewide during the sale Insider: Members can save 10% off sitewide during the sale

Members can save 10% off sitewide during the sale All: Regardless of your membership status, you can save 30% off Sephora Collection products from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11. What are the limitations when shopping the Sephora Savings Event? Aside from not being able to combine additional discounts with the ongoing sale, there are limitations on the number of products you can purchase in a single transaction: You can only buy one Dyson product, one Shark Beauty product and three products from The Ordinary and Nutraful per transaction.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers beauty and wellness, including beauty sales from Sephora, Ulta and Amazon. I’ve also been shopping the Sephora sale for seven years. For this article, I compiled my personal favorite products as well as my fellow reporters’ favorites that we think are worth buying during the sale.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.