The popular Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is more than $100 off on Amazon right now. The versatile corded upright vacuum works on multiple surfaces and comes with several attachments, making it a great appliance for those who want a vacuum that doesn’t have a time limit and also cleans upholstery.

It’s rarely on sale for this much (nearly 40 percent off!) outside of sale events, so this is a treat for anyone whose cleaning toolkit needs an upgrade. Keep reading to learn more about why the vacuum has more than 31,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and why this deal is worth it.

This is one of Shark’s many popular vacuums from its Navigator lineup. It’s corded, so you can clean an entire home without worrying about battery life. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool and upholstery attachment, perfect for cleaning pet hair. You can also use the attachments to clean upholstery on furniture, walls and shelves, according to the brand. Many shoppers mention how strong the suction of the vacuum is, how easy it is to move around and how effective it is at cleaning pet hair, including on upholstery and stairs.

It has a HEPA filter for dust and works on multiple surfaces, including carpet and hardwood. The top pod of the body lifts away from the base (hence the name), so you can use it as a handheld vacuum when you don’t want to roll the entire thing around your home.

Why this deal is worth it

This deal is worth it because the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is a highly- and positively-reviewed appliance (more than 40,000, nearly 32,000 of those are five stars) that often sells out during sale events like Amazon Prime Day. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll, which means that it’s built to clean up hair from carpets and upholstery that would get tangled in many other vacuum cleaners, and often disrupts the function.

$189.99 vs $299.99

Corded

Works on multiple surfaces

Great for people with pets that shed

Self-cleaning brush roll and multiple attachments

