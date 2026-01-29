When it comes to cleaning your home, everyone has their own way of doing things. This means you probably have a go-to shower cleaner, disinfectant and, of course, a great vacuum. If you prefer a cordless vacuum as opposed to an upright one, you may want to consider trying out Shark’s PowerPro Flex Pet Plus vacuum, which is 50% off on Amazon and at its lowest price ever. The multipurpose vacuum comes with many attachments, can clean up several types of debris and more. Below, I talk more about the vacuum’s features and why it’s worth trying out.

4.2-star average rating from 13,125 reviews on Amazon

The Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus cordless vacuum is a lightweight appliance that’s a match for any home and cleaning routine. It has a 50-minute runtime and works on both carpet and hard surfaces, including hardwood, tiles, vinyl and more, according to the brand. It has a HEPA filter and comes with crevice and pet hair attachments, which are great for cleaning upholstery. It also has LED headlights on the front to help you see debris, as well as a flexible handle that allows it to bend so that you can clean under tables and chairs without having to stoop. The top also detaches and works as a handheld vacuum.

