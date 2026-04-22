Nearly a whopping 67 percent of people will experience shoulder pain or discomfort at some point in their life, according to one study available at the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Unfortunately I am part of that statistic and as a result, I've tried lots of things to ease my achy upper body.

Shoulder pain could be caused by a variety of things, including stress, poor posture and even menopause. There are also more serious causes of pain in this area of the body, like a heart attack and even certain types of cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. So the first thing to do if you're experiencing consistent pain in the shoulder is go see your doctor. Once you know that it is caused by something relatively innocuous, you can then focus on easing that pain.

To help you do just that, I spoke with doctors and physical therapists about the best ways to deal with shoulder pain on your own. Then I compiled a list, including at-home shoulder pain treatments that have the features they say to look for, in addition to ones myself and my fellow NBC Select editors have had success with.

The best at-home shoulder pain treatments

If your shoulder hurts for a short period of time, you can likely pop some ibuprofen and go on with your day. But if you deal with a sore or achy shoulder regularly, relying on meds isn’t realistic and you’ll want to turn to other types of treatments. To round up the best treatments for shoulder pain, I asked experts what type of products they’d recommend. I also got recommendations from NBC Select editors who deal with shoulder pain regularly.

One of the most common tools to abate pain is heat — which can be used to soothe sore muscles. “I typically advise using heat (whether from a hot pack or hot shower) earlier in the day, before activity, or if things feel tight or stiff,” says Matthew Masciandaro, a doctor of physical therapy and assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology.

This heating pad is constructed to hug your neck and hang down around each shoulder. It weighs just under 3 pounds to provide soothing pressure and has nine heat settings. You can also set a timer to have it turn off in thirty minute increments for up to nine hours. Also helpful to know: You can use FSA funds to purchase this.

Rub this balm over any area that is achy and it will soothe those sore muscles. It contains salicin, a natural compound that is a known anti-inflammatory, according to the brand. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans has been using it for years. She says it gives her quick relief (one application lasts for about 15 minutes) when her “bad shoulder” is acting up. It has a menthol-like smell that she doesn’t mind, but says not everyone will love it.

These patches — you get 24 in a set — are covered in a mixture of camphor, capsicum extract and capsaicin menthol and apply directly to the skin. They can help with inflammation and last up to eight hours once applied. This is what Evans turns to when she needs long-term relief (like when she’s about to go to sleep) from her shoulder pain.

“They’re strong, so I cut each patch into strips of three and space them out across my shoulder to really optimize their use,” she says. She says she also uses them in lieu of hot water bottles for menstrual cramps and back pain.

Heat is therapeutic, but so is cold. Ice packs are great for soreness, after activity, or at the end of the day, says Masciandaro. This reusable ice pack wraps around your shoulder and neck and has a snap closure to keep it in place. The ice pack is filled with gel and can be placed in the freezer to get it cold. One side of the ice pack is covered in a soft terry cloth so it feels comfortable against your skin. The pack also has dividing stitches sewn into it to help keep the gel evenly distributed.

I deal with chronic shoulder and back pain and use a lacrosse ball regularly to help get knots out and loosen tight muscles. “Just be sure not to roll over any bony spots, as that can be uncomfortable,” says Masciandaro. This rubber ball is firm and measures 2.5 -inches in diameter to provide a good amount of pressure against your back.

To use it, stand with your back against the wall and place the ball between the wall and your body (wherever you’re feeling tight). Then, you can slowly move back and forth, rolling the ball over your muscles.

Therabody’s Theragun Mini massage gun won an NBC Select Wellness Award, with our editors praising the way it can loosen tight muscles and relieve tension caused by hunching over a laptop all day. The rechargeable device lasts up to 120 minutes on a full battery and has three massage speeds. It comes with five attachments that target different parts of your body — including a wedge that is perfect for getting into your shoulder blades.

The device also pairs with Therabody’s app, where you can get personal recovery recommendations based on your recent activities.

Shoulder pain and tightness is often caused by poor posture — like slumping over your phone or laptop. “Postural assists help reinforce good positioning,” says Masciandaro. “And while there are a number of high-priced options out there, I like to go low cost or tell my patients to put a sticky note by their computer that reminds them to sit up.”

This posture corrector from Schiara has two adjustable straps that slide over your shoulders like a backpack. You can wear it under or over clothes and it should be worn for a maximum of two hours at a time.

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How I picked the best shoulder pain treatments

To help you relieve any shoulder pain, experts I spoke with say the first step is to determine what is causing your discomfort by seeking out the opinion of a medical professional. If it is determined that tight or sore muscles are the culprit, there are a number of things you can do at home to alleviate your pain. Experts suggests focusing on these key areas when it comes to at-home treatments:

Heat: If you have general tightness, heat can help alleviate it, says Dr. Michael Schwartz, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. Heat increases blood flow, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to muscles to loosen them up, according to our experts. If you are feeling tight, try applying heat for 15 to 20 minutes a few times a day until your pain subsides.

Cold: Ice tends to be better for sharp, recent inflammation, says Schwartz. The cooler temperature constricts blood vessels, which reduces swelling and also helps to numb the area, which can lessen the pain you feel, according to the experts I spoke with for this story. Similar to heat, you can ice your shoulder for 15 to 20 minutes a few times a day.

Massage: Similar to heat, massaging your shoulder can increase blood flow to the area to loosen muscles. Releasing knots can also improve range of motion in your shoulders. “Just be careful not to apply too much pressure,” says Schwartz. “Too much can sometimes worsen inflammation rather than help it.”

Similar to heat, massaging your shoulder can increase blood flow to the area to loosen muscles. Releasing knots can also improve range of motion in your shoulders. “Just be careful not to apply too much pressure,” says Schwartz. “Too much can sometimes worsen inflammation rather than help it.” Prevention: Poor posture is a common cause of shoulder pain, so correcting your posture can go a long way towards helping nip that pain in the bud before it gets too bad, says Masciandaro. Focus on sitting up straight with your shoulders back and down. Need a reminder? Wearing a posture corrector (simple tools that remind you to sit up straighter) can help. Just know that you should only wear one for a few hours a day. Overusing them can actually have the reverse effect and weaken back muscles.

Frequently asked questions What are the most common causes of shoulder pain? As mentioned, one of the most common causes of shoulder pain is bad posture and hunching, says Masciandaro. Overuse is another, adds Schwartz. Are there motions you do frequently that involve your shoulder — like picking up a child or lifting something heavy? That can cause inflammation. If you are a woman in your 40s and going through perimenopause, you may also be dealing with something called “frozen shoulder.” Declining estrogen levels can lead to inflammation and a tightening of joints. Many women feel the effects of this in one of their shoulders, says Dr. Matthew DiPaola, a shoulder and elbow surgeon in Buffalo, New York. When should you seek medical help for shoulder pain? “You should seek medical care if the pain is severe, follows an injury, comes with weakness or an inability to lift your arm, or is associated with visible swelling, bruising, or deformity,” says Schwartz. Persistent pain that is not improving after a few weeks is also something worth seeking out medical advice on — especially if it limits daily activities or sleep.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Matthew Masciandaro is a doctor of physical therapy and assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology.

is a doctor of physical therapy and assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology. Dr. Michael Schwartz is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates.

is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. Dr. Matthew DiPaola is a shoulder and elbow surgeon in Buffalo, New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have recently reported on vibration plates and red light therapy for hair loss. For this story, I interviewed medical professionals on how to deal with shoulder pain.

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