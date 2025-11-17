There are many pros to styling your hair in a slicked-back ponytail or bun — it’s relatively easy to do, doesn’t require you to wash your hair beforehand and helps you achieve a sophisticated look. But there’s one major drawback: Repeatedly wearing your hair in tight, slicked-back styles can lead to hair loss, according to experts.

Even if you pamper your hair with the best shampoos and conditioners, scraping it back can still wreak havoc. I spoke to two doctors to find out why your hair might be thinning out, and got their tips on what you can do to prevent it.

What is the slicked-back hair trend?

While slicked-back styles aren’t exactly new, they do seem to be more popular than ever at the moment. With the rise of the “clean girl aesthetic,” you’ll find countless TikTok tutorials showing you how to get a perfectly sleek, slicked-back bun or ponytail akin to your favorite “model-off-duty” celebrity.

In a nutshell, a slicked-back hairstyle involves brushing your hair so it is sleek against your scalp and securing it in a tight ponytail, bun or braid. Some people dry their hair before styling, while others slick it back while it’s wet. Likewise, some use gel to keep it back, others will just add a little hairspray.

Do slicked-back hairstyles cause hair loss?

The unfortunate answer: Yes, it's possible that slicked-back hairstyles may cause you to lose hair around your hairline. “Repeatedly wearing tight ponytails, buns or braids places continuous tension on the hair shafts and follicles, causing physical damage over time,” says Dr. Alan Bauman, a board-certified hair restoration specialist at Bauman Medical. “This mechanical stress can lead to breakage, scalp irritation, and eventually a form of hair loss known as traction alopecia — a condition caused by chronic pulling that weakens the follicles.”

Traction alopecia is one of the most common causes of hairline thinning in women, says Bauman. Other things that can cause traction alopecia include tight wigs, weaves and braids, he says. “With traction alopecia, hair loss shows up at the temples or hairline because that is where hair tends to be pulled the tightest,” says Dr. Anetta Reszko, a board-certified dermatologist in New York.

Is hair loss from slicked-back styles reversible?

Now, for some good news: “In the early stages, traction alopecia is often reversible once the source of tension is removed,” says Bauman. If you have been wearing slicked-back styles and have started to notice thinning around your hairline, stop wearing those styles immediately.

Give it some time, and you should notice regrowth in that area. “If thinning persists, treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy may help stimulate regrowth,” says Reszko. “Supplements containing biotin or those formulated with growth-supporting ingredients can also help strengthen new hair as it grows back.”

How to prevent hair loss when slicking your hair back

If you’re lucky and haven’t noticed any hair loss, you’ll still want to make some changes to prevent it from happening in the future.

“Choose looser ponytails, soft braids or relaxed buns that don’t pull on the scalp,” says Reszko. “You should also be switching up your style regularly; wearing the same look over and over puts repeated stress on the same areas.”

The styling products and tools you use also make a difference. “Use soft fabric ties or coated elastics to avoid breakage,” says Bauman. “And if using styling products for a polished look, opt for lightweight, noncomedogenic formulas that won’t clog follicles or irritate the scalp.”

The best products to prevent and treat traction alopecia

Below, I rounded up a handful of products that can help address hair loss caused by slicked back styles or help prevent it from happening. All of the product types below are items our experts say may be helpful.

I’ve been using these hair scrunchies for years and always have an extra pack in my bathroom drawer. I have fine hair that is prone to breakage and wear my hair in a ponytail most of the time. I’ve noticed these significantly reduce the amount of hair I pull out when I take it down. I also like that they look a bit more stylish on my wrist.

Lightweight gels like this one from Garnier Fructis are more gentle on hair and still let you achieve that slicked-back look, experts say. This gel has an extra-strong hold, but doesn’t leave a sticky, flaky residue that weighs down your hair, according to the brand. It’s also free of parabens, silicones and dyes. The brand recommends applying it on damp hair before styling.

I use hairspray almost every day, whether my hair is up or down, because I like the texture it adds to my fine hair. This one tames my flyaways and makes my hair look noticeably shinier after I use it. It also makes my slicked-back styles look sleek without feeling crunchy.

You don’t have to scrape your hair back tightly to get that sleek look. Instead, pull it back gently and then use this hair oil to add a little shine, according to my experts. This oil can tame flyaways to get that polished look. It has a blend of six oils, including coconut and argan oils, that hydrate and nourish your hair, according to the brand.

This deep-conditioning treatment is one of our favorite expert-recommended hair masks. You can use it to keep hair healthy and restore it after damage has been done. The mask has aloe barbadensis leaf juice to hydrate and rosehip oil to tame frizz, too, according to the brand.

