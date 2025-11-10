With early Black Friday deals already showing up, now might be the best time to shop for big-ticket items without worrying about lines, crowds or wish list items selling out. Take this Sony Bravia 8 II TV — it’s one of Sony’s most premium TVs and it’s at its lowest price ever right now. I also found a few other great Sony TVs on sale right now that I think are worth knowing about.

Deal of the Day

Sony released its Bravia 8 II, a fast and vivid 4K OLED TV, earlier this year. OLED screens are known for having deep colors (especially black) and wide viewing angles, meaning they’re great for movie nights with friends and family. The Bravia 8 II is also fast and responsive, which makes it great for gaming and watching sports. It also has Google TV software built-in, one of the easiest TV interfaces to use, in my experience.

More Sony TV sales

The Bravia 5 is one of Sony’s more affordable TVs, and it’s back to its lowest price I’ve seen. It’s a 4K mini-LED that can show highlights in dark and bright scenes better than a regular LED TV can.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the best TV deals are on discontinued models that are a year or two old. Case and point: this is Sony’s best TV of 2023, and it’s more than 40% off right now. It can still easily compete with and outclass most TVs on the market today with its stellar picture quality, color accuracy, color contrast and viewing angles. I’m tempted to buy one and I don’t even need a new TV right now.

I linked the 55-inch version above, but the Sony A95L Series 75 inch is also at its lowest price ever right now.

This is one of the brightest TVs Sony makes right now. It’s a great fit for sunny rooms with lots of natural light, as it can handle reflections and glare better than the brand’s other models. It’s also one of the brand’s most premium TVs, with excellent resolution and color reproduction, plus support for advanced image features like Dolby Vision.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered TVs, TV brands and TV accessories for years, including stories on streaming devices, soundbars and TV mounting kits. For this story, I checked Sony Bravia 8 II prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

