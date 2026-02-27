While filing taxes may be stressful, it can all feel worth it when that refund check hits your account — especially when you already have plans for that money. For those planning a home refresh, Wayfair’s Tax Refund Sale is a great place to use some of those funds.

The home retailer has tons of deals on highly-reviewed home furniture and decor, including several area rugs that are 60 percent off or more. You can shop rugs of different sizes and styles to refresh your living room, bedroom or even entryway.

Below, I rounded up some of the best area rug deals from Wayfair’s Tax Refund Sale and explained why all the deals are worth shopping ahead of spring.

The best area rug deals from Wayfair’s Tax Refund Sale

All of the deals below have at least a four-star average rating from 1,500 reviews or more at Wayfair, and each rug is at least 60 percent off.

4.5-star average rating from 16,980 reviews at Wayfair

This area rug is available in 14 colors and more than 40 sizes, including round, square and rectangle. It’s stain resistant and doesn’t shed, making it perfect for high-traffic areas of the home according to the brand. Reviewers mention that the rug has a soft texture that’s comfortable under foot. Plus, they say that it’s easy to get the ends to lay flat by just holding them down with heavy furniture for a few days. It isn’t machine washable, so the brand recommends vacuuming only.

4.7-star average rating from 6,305 reviews at Wayfair

You can get this rug in more than 25 sizes, including round and rectangular ones that are perfect for a living area or bedroom. It comes in neutral shades that pair well with minimalist and maximalist furniture and decor. To clean it, the brand recommends vacuuming or dry cleaning only.

4.7-star average rating from 1,612 reviews at Wayfair

Available in abstract and geometric designs, this rug comes in the typical round, square and rectangular shapes, as well as oval and octagonal. Since it’s available in so many shapes, it’ll easily look good placed in different areas around your home, like the living room, foyer or even entryway.

4.7-star average rating from 6,217 reviews at Wayfair

Available in several rectangular shapes, this area rug has a geometric design and is made from more than 50 percent wool. The brand recommends vacuuming or dry cleaning it, though you can also use a mild cleaning spray to pot clean it. It’s also hypoallergenic and stain-resistant, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 3,323 reviews at Wayfair.

This rug is available in 10 sizes, including rectangular and square. It’s fade- and stain-resistant, making it pet friendly, according to the brand. The rug is machine washable in cold water and mild detergent. It isn’t dryer safe, so the brand recommends letting it air dry.

More deals from Wayfair’s Tax Refund Sale

All of the deals are at least 60 percent off and have at least a four-star average rating from 900 reviews or more at Wayfair.

Why these deals are worth it

AIl of these deals are worth it because they’re all more than half off, which is rare for home decor and furniture brands. Also, as someone who covers and shops from Wayfair often, I know that deals at the retailer for more than 50 percent don’t tend to last long. Plus, all of the deals above are highly reviewed from customers who bought them.

Everything is 60 percent off or more (including an area rug that’s 82 percent off)

The area rugs are available in several styles and sizes

They’re highly reviewed, many with thousands of five-star rviews

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written about sales at multiple brands and retailers, like Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon and more. I’ve also written about Wayfair’s membership program and I shop at Wayfair, too. I also occasionally write about home appliances and furniture. I chose these deals by researching Wayfair’s site and finding the best ones that are highly rated and discounted.

