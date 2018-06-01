The Week in Pictures: March 29 - April 5

The Zelaya siblings, from El Salvador, huddle together on a soccer field at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan were camped out in Matias Romero, Mexico on April 4.

The children's father Elmer Zelaya, 38, said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the U.S. border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York.

President Donald Trump's comments have confused the migrant families that are traveling with the caravan.

It is a symbolic event held around Easter each year to raise awareness about the plight of migrants and has never left southern Mexico, though some participants then continue north on their own.