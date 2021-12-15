'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror02:41
Unlike horror movies, noir is about how humans make “destiny-sized wrong decisions,” says the acclaimed Mexican director about his latest film starring Bradley Cooper.Dec. 15, 2021
