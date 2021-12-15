IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    05:37

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscience of the Supreme Court

    03:13

  • Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'

    04:15

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

  • New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'

    06:43

  • Millions of migrating monarch butterflies descend on Mexico

    00:56

  • Vaccine inequity could derail efforts to combat COVID-19

    06:22

  • Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma

    02:56

  • Homes flattened as major earthquake strikes northern Peru

    00:52

  • Worldwide protests against gender-based violence lead to confrontations

    01:12

  • Stars of Disney's 'Encanto' discuss film’s personal relation to Latino roots

    03:36

  • Demonstrators in Miami support anti-government protests in Cuba

    00:44

  • Few Latinos hold high-ranking positions in U.S. military

    03:01

  • Pressure mounts on Democrats to deliver on immigration reform with spending bill

    04:40

  • Senate confirms first Latino to lead the Census Bureau

    02:38

  • Federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

    00:38

  • Watch: Day of the Dead commemorations return after Covid restrictions

    01:18

  • Day of the Dead commemorations return to Mexico City

    00:55

NBC News

'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

02:41

Unlike horror movies, noir is about how humans make “destiny-sized wrong decisions,” says the acclaimed Mexican director about his latest film starring Bradley Cooper.Dec. 15, 2021

  • Now Playing

    'Nightmare Alley' director Guillermo del Toro describes differences between noir, horror

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    05:37

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscience of the Supreme Court

    03:13

  • Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'

    04:15

  • Peru's rope-bound 'Mummy of Cajamarquilla' goes on display

    01:08

  • ‘A new advance of democracy’: Chile to legalize same-sex marriage

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All