“Saturday Night Live” cast member James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden blamed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the large attendance of people going to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.Jan. 16, 2022
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
01:48
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle
07:40
Now Playing
’SNL’s’ Biden blames ‘Spider-Man’ for Covid surge
02:37
UP NEXT
NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze
04:05
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.
00:19
Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release