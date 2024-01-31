IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Breaking: Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as consumer confidence improves and inflation falls

    'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation

'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation

01:59

 Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushes back against Sen. Marsha Blackburn's, R-Tenn., accusation that Facebook is trying to be a "premiere sex trafficking site."Jan. 31, 2024

