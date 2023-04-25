IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    1,000-year-old mummy with skin and hair found in Peru

1,000-year-old mummy with skin and hair found in Peru

Peruvian archaeologists have discovered a mummy, believed to be of an adolescent and over 1,000 years old, with some of its skin and hair still intact.April 25, 2023

    1,000-year-old mummy with skin and hair found in Peru

