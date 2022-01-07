IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Remembering Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the celebrated Hollywood actor and director who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other Black actors, has died at 94. NBC News' Joe Fryer reports.Jan. 7, 2022

