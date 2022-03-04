Amtrak engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brandon Bostian was acquitted by a jury of all charges in the high-speed derailment that killed eight people and injured hundreds in Philadelphia in 2015. WCAU’s Johnny Archer reports.March 4, 2022
