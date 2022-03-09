IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?

  • Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes

  • Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.': 

    Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control

    Watch: Kyiv symphony orchestra plays anthems as Russians advance

  • How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)

  • Video illustrates 'apocalyptic' conditions of Ukraine's Mariupol

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine retraumatizes Holocaust survivors in New York’s ‘Little Odessa’

  • Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved

  • Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska condemns Russia in open letter

  • Putin ‘likely to double down’ on invasion of Ukraine, says CIA director

  • Civilians attempt to flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis escalates

  • Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

  • Ukraine agrees to temporary cease-fire with Russia along six humanitarian corridors

  • US rejects surprise offer by Poland to send jets to Ukraine

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Biden for Russian oil ban

  • Watch: Military band plays amid fears for Ukraine's Odessa

  • Members of Kyiv City Ballet perform in Paris while fearing for safety of those left in Ukraine

  • India evacuates hundreds of trapped Indian students from northeast Ukraine

  • Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women’s Day

NBC News

Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control

Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The plant is operating, however the Ukrainian energy minister has accused troops of torturing the workers. Reported shelling of the area a few days ago was a grave concern with buildings near the plant potentially catching fire.March 9, 2022

