Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control
00:56
Russian forces now occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The plant is operating, however the Ukrainian energy minister has accused troops of torturing the workers. Reported shelling of the area a few days ago was a grave concern with buildings near the plant potentially catching fire.March 9, 2022
How are humanitarian corridors formed during war?
02:23
Video appears to show Ukrainian children’s hospital destroyed by airstrikes
02:33
Former Ukraine minister of finance on Russian oil ban:' Momentous step on behalf of the U.S.':
09:05
Now Playing
Another nuclear power plant in Ukraine falls under Russian control
00:56
UP NEXT
Watch: Kyiv symphony orchestra plays anthems as Russians advance
00:53
How to donate to Ukraine (and avoid fundraising scams)