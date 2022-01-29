IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health01:53
Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health
Australia will spend an additional AU $50 million ($35 million US) over the next four years to protect koalas which have been decimated by bushfires, disease, and vehicles.Jan. 29, 2022

