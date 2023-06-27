IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels

    Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising

  • Russia drops criminal case over armed rebellion by Wagner Group

  • Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

  • World reacts to Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia

  • How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?

  • Watch: Video appears to show Wagner troops leaving the Voronezh region

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellion

  • A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

  • Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian government

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner fighters greeted with cheers as they leave Rostov-on-Don

  • Zelenskyy says Russia in ‘complete chaos’ after armed rebellion

  • Video shows explosion at Russian oil depot

  • Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public

  • Russian mercenary chief vows retaliation, claims 2000 fighters killed

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

  • Ukraine troops seen killing Russian soldiers in trenches during counteroffensive

  • Ukraine's military makes gains in long-awaited counteroffensive

  • African leaders tell Putin war ‘must end’ during Ukraine peace talks

  • Putin says Ukraine counteroffensive ‘has no chance’ of success

NBC News

‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he spoke to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prighozin, persuading him to halt the mutinous march on Moscow. He also suggested he advised Russian President Vladimir Putin not to imprison or kill Prigozhin, adding that his own military commanders had much to learn from the Wagner group about battlefield tactics.June 27, 2023

