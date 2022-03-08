Biden announces increased funding for veterans 

President Joe Biden announced increased funding for veterans experiencing health complications. “We are not going to force veterans to suffer in limbo,” while waiting for answers from science said Biden. The President explained that research will study the health affects of toxic exposure in the military. March 8, 2022
