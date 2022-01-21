Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas
Police in Kansas released bodycam footage that shows the moments before the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton who was found unresponsive by workers at a detention center in Wichita, Kansas.Jan. 21, 2022
Bodycam shows moments before death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton in Kansas
