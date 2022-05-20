IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Britain's Prince Charles joins Indigenous people in dance

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at Paddington Station

    00:31

  • New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the media

    01:02

  • Queen is seen walking for first time in months at Jubilee celebration

    00:34

  • U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II enjoys gala marking Platinum Jubilee

    00:35

  • Queen Elizabeth attends royal horse show, easing health concerns

    02:13

  • Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since March

    00:34

  • Queen's Parliament absence ‘very significant,’ royal editor says

    02:40

  • Queen Elizabeth misses Parliament opening due to 'mobility issues'

    02:12

  • WATCH: Prince Charles delivers U.K. Parliament opening speech in Queen Elizabeth's absence

    01:12

  • Here’s why Prince Harry won’t be on the balcony at the Queen’s Jubilee

    03:30

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Queen’s Jubilee in June

    02:39

  • Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    02:31

  • Security breach at Queen’s Windsor Castle under investigation

    02:04

  • Intruder dressed as priest sparks security breach at Windsor Castle

    00:28

  • Princess Charlotte turns 7, poses with her dog in adorable new pics

    00:34

  • Which actor should be cast as Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown?’

    01:13

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Prince Harry faces backlash over comments on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘security’

    02:26

NBC News

Watch: Britain's Prince Charles joins Indigenous people in dance

01:16

On the final day of his visit to Canada, Britain's Prince Charles joined in with a dance by Indigenous people and acknowledged the "suffering" of Canada's residential school survivors.May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Britain's Prince Charles joins Indigenous people in dance

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at Paddington Station

    00:31

  • New doc explores how Princess Diana was treated by the media

    01:02

  • Queen is seen walking for first time in months at Jubilee celebration

    00:34

  • U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II enjoys gala marking Platinum Jubilee

    00:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All