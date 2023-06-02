IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai

    QR codes boom in India

  • Out-of-control wildfires scorching Nova Scotia

  • Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

  • Thousands expected at Jerusalem’s Pride parade despite threats of violence

  • Australian veteran loses defamation case over Afghan execution reports

  • Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication

  • 102-year-old World War II veteran returns to Normandy

  • Search for children missing in Colombia plane crash yields hope

  • Olympic wrestlers arrested in India amid growing protests

  • Wildfires in Canada impact air quality in U.S. cities

  • Watch: Dashcam captures missile falling on busy Kyiv highway

  • Watch: Sherpa carries Everest climber in ‘death zone’ rescue

  • Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

  • North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan

  • Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty

  • South Korea says ‘war-time’ alert was sent in error

  • An inside look at the Wagner Group’s control over the Central African Republic

  • Moscow residential areas hit in drone attack for the first time since start of war in Ukraine

  • Putin claims Ukrainian drones targeted civilians in Moscow

NBC News

Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met the Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining to discuss business in Shanghai, official Chinese media reported. Musk praised the success of the Tesla-operated Gigafactory in Shanghai, adding that he is willing to deepen cooperation with various partners in the city.June 2, 2023

