IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida child restrained during Rosa Parks reenactment

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi judge sentences Black child to probation for public urination

    01:53

  • Lawsuit accuses Alabama officers of excessive force in Jawan Dallas death

    02:20

  • Some Florida churches offering Black history lessons during services

    02:58

  • How 'The Nice Crowd' showcases Black culture and artists with new comedy festival

    03:44

  • Bodycam shows Dallas man arrested in case of mistaken identity

    02:32

  • Mom: California police drew guns after mistaking 8-year-old for suspect

    02:10

  • Broadway show ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’ tells story of immigrant women

    04:29

  • Family of La'Keian Woods calls for transparency after violent arrest

    03:47

  • Florida man's violent arrest under review after video goes viral

    01:17

  • EEOC sues Tesla over alleged racial harassment of Black workers

    02:29

  • Trial underway for two of the men charged in Elijah McClain’s death

    03:36

  • Jury selection begins in trial of officers charged in Manny Ellis's death

    01:33

  • Black student at Texas high school suspended over hairstyle

    01:44

  • Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racial profiling

    01:32

  • Teen charged in 'racially motivated' Cape Cod drowning attempt

    01:29

  • Bodycam shows Ohio officer fatally shoot pregnant woman

    02:49

  • Jacksonville mayor urges community to come together for change after shooting

    02:01

  • Savannah renames square to honor pioneering Black educator

    01:03

  • Parents angered after Florida school assembly singles out Black students

    02:01

NBC News Channel

Florida child restrained during Rosa Parks reenactment

02:32

A Florida couple says their toddler was restrained and fingerprinted during a preschool lesson on Rosa Parks. WESH's Hayley Crombleholme reports.Dec. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Florida child restrained during Rosa Parks reenactment

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Mississippi judge sentences Black child to probation for public urination

    01:53

  • Lawsuit accuses Alabama officers of excessive force in Jawan Dallas death

    02:20

  • Some Florida churches offering Black history lessons during services

    02:58

  • How 'The Nice Crowd' showcases Black culture and artists with new comedy festival

    03:44

  • Bodycam shows Dallas man arrested in case of mistaken identity

    02:32
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All