Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet
01:55
The @ElonJet Twitter account created by Jack Sweeney, described as a "security risk" by Elon Musk, will continue after Musk and the Florida teen could not agree on terms. The Twitter account uses publicly available information and doesn't break any laws. KNTV's Ian Cull reports.Feb. 2, 2022
Biden relaunches fight against cancer in moonshot program
03:15
Washington state files suit against covid testing centers over 'invalid, false and delayed' results
01:59
Idaho family's home renovations uncover baseball card 'wall of fame'
03:57
Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas
01:15
Now Playing
Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet
01:55
UP NEXT
New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms