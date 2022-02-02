Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The @ElonJet Twitter account created by Jack Sweeney, described as a "security risk" by Elon Musk, will continue after Musk and the Florida teen could not agree on terms. The Twitter account uses publicly available information and doesn't break any laws. KNTV's Ian Cull reports.Feb. 2, 2022

