IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel behind Bill Clinton's impeachment, is dead at 76

  • DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused

    02:23

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones will pay to families of Sandy Hook victims

    02:08

  • Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed during robbery in L.A. parking lot

    01:07

  • St. Louis police say teen was reaching for gun before fatal shooting

    01:28

  • Newly renovated James Earl Jones Theater debuts on Broadway

    01:47

  • CDC issues alert about virus that can cause respiratory illness among kids

    01:27

  • Oklahoma inmate who sued over 'Baby Shark' torture dies in jail

    01:46

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

    04:00

  • Illinois library's 'Drag Queen Bingo' event draws protests

    01:28

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:39

  • DOJ issues 40 subpoenas connected to Jan. 6 probe

    03:30

  • Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions

    01:29

  • Biden announces next steps in 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative to prevent deaths from disease

    03:05

  • Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards

    03:31

  • Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death

    01:29

  • Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman

    02:06

  • Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages

    01:35

  • Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach

    02:08

NBC News Channel

Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis

01:36

Legendary jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87. WMAQ's Regina Waldroup reports.Sept. 13, 2022

  • DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused

    02:23

  • Jury to decide how much Alex Jones will pay to families of Sandy Hook victims

    02:08

  • Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed during robbery in L.A. parking lot

    01:07

  • St. Louis police say teen was reaching for gun before fatal shooting

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All