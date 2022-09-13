Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis

DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation01:32
- Now Playing
Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis01:36
- UP NEXT
Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused02:23
Jury to decide how much Alex Jones will pay to families of Sandy Hook victims02:08
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed during robbery in L.A. parking lot01:07
St. Louis police say teen was reaching for gun before fatal shooting01:28
Newly renovated James Earl Jones Theater debuts on Broadway01:47
CDC issues alert about virus that can cause respiratory illness among kids01:27
Oklahoma inmate who sued over 'Baby Shark' torture dies in jail01:46
Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time04:00
Illinois library's 'Drag Queen Bingo' event draws protests01:28
DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election03:39
DOJ issues 40 subpoenas connected to Jan. 6 probe03:30
Extreme weather in Western states causing dangerous conditions01:29
Biden announces next steps in 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative to prevent deaths from disease03:05
Top picks for the 74th Emmy Awards03:31
Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death01:29
Philadelphia man walks over 400 miles to retrace Underground Railroad in honor of Harriet Tubman02:06
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike, demanding higher wages01:35
Mother faces questioning after deaths of three children discovered on Brooklyn beach02:08
DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation01:32
- Now Playing
Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis01:36
- UP NEXT
Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused02:23
Jury to decide how much Alex Jones will pay to families of Sandy Hook victims02:08
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed during robbery in L.A. parking lot01:07
St. Louis police say teen was reaching for gun before fatal shooting01:28
Play All