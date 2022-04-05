IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Gaetz clashes with Secy. Austin over 'wokeism' in the military

02:37

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., clashed with Defense Secy. Lloyd Austin over socialism and accusations of "wokeism" in the military during a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing.April 5, 2022

