Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event

At least 287 students abducted by gunmen from a school in northwest Nigeria00:51
Food shortages hit southern Gaza, where families go hungry in Rafah01:09
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event01:37
South Korea holds live-fire drill after North's Kim oversees artillery drill00:58
United flight loses tire after takeoff00:41
Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world01:34
Black pastors demand Israel-Hamas cease-fire02:29
Inside mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza01:46
‘There are no houses’: Civilians return to destroyed Khan Younis neighborhood01:24
Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza02:10
Daylight saving explained: Why do we adjust our clocks02:44
Traumatized kids in Rafah get psychological help in a colorful tent01:24
U.S. continues to hold 'incorrect perceptions' of China, foreign minister says01:52
At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war01:53
Protesting students damage Mexico City's National Palace with truck00:46
Chaos in Haiti forces prime minister to land in Puerto Rico01:29
Gaza cease-fire talks continue amid push to get a deal done by Ramadan04:44
Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin01:03
Elderly Gaza City resident dies from malnutrition, dehydration after dayslong siege, son says00:50
Ukraine claims it sank a Russian Black Sea patrol ship near Crimea00:47
