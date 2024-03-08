IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event
March 8, 202401:37

    Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event

    01:37
NBC News

Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event

01:37

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority confirmed that "a widespread, often called mass, coral bleaching event is unfolding" across the reef.March 8, 2024

    Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been hit by a major coral bleaching event

    01:37
