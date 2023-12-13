IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    White House answers question on Hunter Biden defying House GOP subpoena

    02:14

  • How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena

    03:57

  • 'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote

    07:49

  • Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'

    06:15

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

    01:22

  • Biden calls on Republicans to ban assault weapons after Nevada, Texas shootings

    03:56

  • Bidens light National Christmas Tree in Washington

    01:32

  • Biden touts economic agenda in Rep. Boebert's Colorado district

    01:53

  • Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting

    01:03

  • Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during remarks

    00:33

  • Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys named Liberty and Bell

    00:40

  • Bidens express their condolences following the death of Rosalynn Carter

    00:52

  • Biden speaks on progress with Indo-Pacific leaders after day of meetings

    04:41

  • Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

    04:39

  • WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans

    00:37

  • Biden says he will still refer to Xi as a 'dictator' after summit

    00:25

  • Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza

    04:42

  • Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

    02:59

NBC News

House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

04:31

The GOP-controlled House has voted to authorize its impeachment inquiry into an alleged wrongdoing by President Biden. Republicans say the vote was needed to enforce their subpoenas in court.Dec. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    White House answers question on Hunter Biden defying House GOP subpoena

    02:14

  • How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena

    03:57

  • 'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote

    07:49

  • Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'

    06:15

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All