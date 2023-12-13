House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden

- Now Playing
House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden04:31
- UP NEXT
White House answers question on Hunter Biden defying House GOP subpoena02:14
How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena03:57
'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote07:49
Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'06:15
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
Biden calls on Republicans to ban assault weapons after Nevada, Texas shootings03:56
Bidens light National Christmas Tree in Washington01:32
Biden touts economic agenda in Rep. Boebert's Colorado district01:53
Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting01:03
Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during remarks00:33
Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys named Liberty and Bell00:40
Bidens express their condolences following the death of Rosalynn Carter00:52
Biden speaks on progress with Indo-Pacific leaders after day of meetings04:41
Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks04:39
WATCH: The moment Biden and Xi discuss presidential sedans00:37
Biden says he will still refer to Xi as a 'dictator' after summit00:25
Biden committed to bringing Hamas hostages home, will not be sending ground forces into Gaza04:42
Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital02:59
- Now Playing
House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden04:31
- UP NEXT
White House answers question on Hunter Biden defying House GOP subpoena02:14
How House Republicans could retaliate against Hunter Biden for defying subpoena03:57
'A bogus, sham impeachment': House member blasts expected vote07:49
Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'06:15
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
Play All