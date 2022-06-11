IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

As Mayfield, Kentucky rebuilds following the devastating December tornado, the memory of that traumatic day is still palpable. NBC News’ Kate Snow talks with Kyanna Parsons, who live streamed from the town’s candle factory as the disaster unfolded. She now says that she feels blessed to be alive.June 11, 2022

