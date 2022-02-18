IOC president criticizes 'chilling' response of Valieva's entourage
Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee president, spoke out about the pressure on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and criticized her entourage for their “tremendous coldness” toward the 15-year-old athlete.Feb. 18, 2022
Elana Meyers Taylor named US flag bearer at Winter Olympics closing ceremony
