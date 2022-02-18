IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

IOC president criticizes 'chilling' response of Valieva's entourage

02:04

Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee president, spoke out about the pressure on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and criticized her entourage for their “tremendous coldness” toward the 15-year-old athlete.Feb. 18, 2022

