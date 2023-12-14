IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Massachusetts fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm

    01:27
    13-year-old accused of plotting mass shooting at Ohio synagogue

    01:11

  • Mississippi judge sentences Black child to probation for public urination

    01:53

  • L.A. district attorney announces charges in two antisemitic crimes

    02:35

  • Lawsuit accuses Alabama officers of excessive force in Jawan Dallas death

    02:20

  • Russian stowaway found on flight from Denmark to Los Angeles

    01:22

  • 'It's a hate crime': Minneapolis friends mourn murdered transgender woman

    01:51

  • Texas police investigate death of cheerleader whose body was found in a bathtub

    01:07

  • Woman arrested for alleged attempt to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home

    01:05

  • Mayor fires 3 Decatur police officers after fatal shooting

    02:01

  • California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller

    00:27

  • Fired New York police officer files federal whistleblower claim

    03:32

  • Suspect arrested after 6 people killed in a Texas shooting spree

    02:55

  • Austin police describe shooting spree that left multiple casualties

    02:46

  • Suspects allegedly sent photos of victim's body to family after suspected murder

    01:41

  • Texas DA drops indictments of 17 police officers related to George Floyd protests

    01:22

  • Lawsuit: Wyoming school resource officer assaulted 8-year-old

    01:55

  • Former prison transport guard admits to sexually assaulting inmates

    02:21

  • Video shows Alabama officer use stun gun on handcuffed man

    01:41

  • 'S-Town' podcast subject Tyler Goodson killed in police standoff

    01:28

Massachusetts fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm

01:27

A former Harvard Medical professor and noted fertility doctor is accused of using his own sperm to secretly impregnate a patient. WBTS' Abbey Niezgoda reports.Dec. 14, 2023

