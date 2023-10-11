Mexico faces flooding after Hurricane Lidia, Tropical Storm Max batter coasts

- Now Playing
Mexico faces flooding after Hurricane Lidia, Tropical Storm Max batter coasts01:00
- UP NEXT
Pouring rain grips much of the Northeast on Saturday01:14
Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend01:22
Caught on camera: Storm cancels MLS soccer game near Dallas01:39
Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks00:57
Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds01:05
Twin Cities marathon canceled due to record-setting heat01:45
New York City recovering after record-setting rainfall02:07
New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding02:57
Videos show flooding at LaGuardia Airport, New York City subways01:16
Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency04:37
Florida residents struggle to rebuild one year after Hurricane Ian04:35
Tropical Storm Ophelia slams Northeast with floods, power outages02:23
Thousands of homes and businesses lose power after Ophelia’s heavy rainfall01:35
Tropical Storm Ophelia brings heavy rain and winds to North Carolina02:05
Mississippi soldier in coma after heat-related training emergency02:43
Video shows deadly tornado striking eastern China00:48
Northern lights illuminate the skies over Minnesota01:08
Peak foliage times across the US for 202300:41
Post-tropical cyclone Lee brings strong winds and rainfall to New England02:06
- Now Playing
Mexico faces flooding after Hurricane Lidia, Tropical Storm Max batter coasts01:00
- UP NEXT
Pouring rain grips much of the Northeast on Saturday01:14
Tropical Storm Phillipe to make landfall on East Coast this weekend01:22
Caught on camera: Storm cancels MLS soccer game near Dallas01:39
Deadly floods hit India after a Himalayan glacial lake bursts its banks00:57
Typhoon Koinu pummels Taiwan with record-breaking winds01:05
Play All