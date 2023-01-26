IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gov. Whitmer targets abortion ban, gun legislation in State of the State address

02:34

Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plans for Michigan in her second State of the State address, aiming at repealing the state's 1931 law banning abortion, prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination with stronger laws and passing tougher gun legislation.Jan. 26, 2023

