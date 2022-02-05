Ohio family sues fertility doctor after DNA test reveals woman not biologically related to her dad
01:42
The Harvey family filed a lawsuit against Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, and Dr. Nicholas Spiritos, after a Christmas gift DNA test revealed that Jessica Harvey Galloway was not the biological daughter of John “Mike” Harvey.Feb. 5, 2022
