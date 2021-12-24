IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out

    02:01

  • President Biden has a new White House puppy

    00:31

  • Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill

    02:18

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

  • D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    01:46

  • House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    02:18

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

    01:49

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress

    04:15

  • Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details

    01:50

  • Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

    01:31

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee

    01:38

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

    04:54

  • Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens

    02:25

  • Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

    00:32

  • White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'

    00:56

  • Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:20

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

NBC News

Parent says 'Let's go Brandon' during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

00:31

A parent used the right-wing slur “Let’s go Brandon” while speaking with President Joe Biden during a call with NORAD's Santa tracker.Dec. 24, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    03:29

  • Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out

    02:01

  • President Biden has a new White House puppy

    00:31

  • Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill

    02:18

  • More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All