Parent says 'Let's go Brandon' during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents02:48
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot03:29
Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out02:01
President Biden has a new White House puppy00:31
Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill02:18
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee02:42
D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot01:46
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress02:18
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress01:49
Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress04:15
Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details01:50
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens02:25
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32
White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'00:56
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee03:20
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions04:50
Parent says 'Let's go Brandon' during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker00:31
A parent used the right-wing slur “Let’s go Brandon” while speaking with President Joe Biden during a call with NORAD's Santa tracker.Dec. 24, 2021
UP NEXT
Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents02:48
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot03:29
Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out02:01
President Biden has a new White House puppy00:31
Joe Manchin says he won’t vote for Biden’s Build Back Better bill02:18
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee02:42