IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Stunning blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the world

    01:05

  • Surgeon extracts live worm from patient's brain

    01:49

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42

  • 'World's heaviest animal' fossil goes on display in Peru

    01:02

  • Watch: The first of August's two supermoons shines bright

    00:56

  • Watch: July's supermoon glows in the night sky

    01:00

  • Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza

    00:56

  • Bugging out: Millions of Mormon crickets invade Elko, Nevada

    01:40

  • Residents ordered to leave Swiss village over rockslide fears

    01:13

  • 1,000-year-old mummy with skin and hair found in Peru

    00:56

  • Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia excites astronomers

    01:11

  • New records set for deepest fish ever caught – and caught on camera

    01:09

  • Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

    00:37

  • Police find ancient mummy in delivery man’s cooler bag in Peru

    00:48

  • 3,500-year-old bear found in permafrost examined by scientists

    01:11

  • 168 geoglyphs newly discovered in Peru's Nazca Pampa

    00:45

  • Roman-era tombs uncovered at Gaza Strip housing development

    00:45

  • 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered on construction site

    01:08

NBC News

Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

00:55

Four 1,900-year-old swords, complete with wooden and leather scabbards, have been discovered in a remote cave overlooking the Dead Sea. Archaeologists believe they could be the booty of Jews who rose up against Roman rule.Sept. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Ancient Roman-era swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Stunning blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the world

    01:05

  • Surgeon extracts live worm from patient's brain

    01:49

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon

    00:42

  • 'World's heaviest animal' fossil goes on display in Peru

    01:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All