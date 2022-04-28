IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Ukraine is ... a slaughterhouse': Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice

    01:57

  • China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

    01:23

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:01

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

    01:54

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

    01:41

  • Putin vows ‘lightning fast’ response to outside interference in Ukraine

    01:33

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    05:31

  • Fire shrouds huge New Delhi landfill in smoke

    01:00

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

    04:07

  • Heads roll as Soviet-era 'friendship' monument dismantled in Kyiv

    00:59

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

    02:29

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • President Zelenskyy brings cheer, and iPads, to hospitalized children

    01:37

  • U.N. chief visits Putin on Ukraine peace mission

    01:25

  • North Korea showcases missiles in huge military parade

    01:15

  • Could China’s Covid outbreak be a warning to the rest of the world?

    03:47

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Beijing barricades in neighborhoods and enforces mass testing to quash new Covid-19 outbreak

    01:10

  • Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is ‘real’

    02:00

NBC News

Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap

00:53

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko reunited with his family on Wednesday after he was released from U.S. custody as part of a prisoner swap that saw Marine veteran Trevor Reed return to the U.S. Yaroshenko was given a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. in 2011.April 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'Ukraine is ... a slaughterhouse': Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice

    01:57

  • China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

    01:23

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:01

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

    01:54

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

    01:41

  • Putin vows ‘lightning fast’ response to outside interference in Ukraine

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All