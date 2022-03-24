IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’

NBC News

Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’

Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra talks to NBC News’ Nicole Acevedo about what he remembers the most about recording “Encanto's” Oscar-nominated Spanish-language song “Dos Oruguitas,” his upcoming tour and third studio album “Dharma.”March 24, 2022

    Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’

