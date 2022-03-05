IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion

    01:41
    President Putin issues warning over no-fly zone in Ukraine

    00:47

  • Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance

    01:48

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’

    01:14

  • ‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe

    01:05

  • ‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv

    02:01

  • Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’

    01:19

  • Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

    03:53

  • Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens

    03:19

  • Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate

    01:55

  • How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country

    05:32

  • Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’

    05:10

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country

    03:36

  • More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.

    04:06

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion

01:41

English Premier League soccer player Oleksandr Zinchenko spoke of his pride in being Ukrainian after the Russian invasion of his country.March 5, 2022

