'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion

'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion01:41
President Putin issues warning over no-fly zone in Ukraine00:47
Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance01:48
Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge03:30
Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant03:12
Furious Zelenskyy says NATO has ‘given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities’01:14
‘We have seen the use of cluster bombs’: NATO chief supports Putin war crimes probe01:05
‘Kids screaming, mothers screaming, it’s so crazy’: Terrified crowds rush to escape Kyiv02:01
Putin warns neighboring countries ‘not to exacerbate the situation’01:19
Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine03:53
Harry Smith reflects on the resiliency of Ukrainian citizens03:19
Richard Engel describes heartbreaking scenes at Ukrainian train stations as families separate01:55
How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country05:32
Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’05:10
Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city00:46
Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country03:36
More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since invasion began, says U.N.04:06
Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens02:46
Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant02:43
Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces01:21
'I'm so proud to be Ukrainian': Soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out against Russian invasion01:41
English Premier League soccer player Oleksandr Zinchenko spoke of his pride in being Ukrainian after the Russian invasion of his country.March 5, 2022
