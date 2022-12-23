Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least three in Paris

- Now Playing
Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least three in Paris01:03
- UP NEXT
Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington03:37
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released02:16
Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan02:50
2022: Headlines, Highlights and History49:48
President Zelenskyy tells Congress Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ amid Russian invasion07:10
Zelenskyy caps off US trip with emotional address to Congress04:14
Video shows women protesting Taliban ban on university education00:47
High demand for fever treatment at Beijing hospital, Chinese TV reports00:53
Watch Zelenskyy's full address to Congress24:59
Life, Death, and Liberation: Izium, Ukraine28:29
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:13
Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Putin calls Ukraine conflict 'tragedy,' vows to keep fighting01:02
Watch: Toronto police say eight teen girls charged with stabbing death of 59-year-old man04:37
Protests, dismay follow Taliban ban on women's higher education01:25
Benjamin Netanyahu faces deadline to form new Israeli government03:34
- Now Playing
Suspected gunman arrested after killing at least three in Paris01:03
- UP NEXT
Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington03:37
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released02:16
Celebrating 150 years of baseball in Japan02:50
2022: Headlines, Highlights and History49:48
President Zelenskyy tells Congress Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking’ amid Russian invasion07:10
Play All