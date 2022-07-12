IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Three people shot, including security guard at luxury hotel pool party on Long Island

01:39

Three people were shot, including a security guard, during a pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove on Long Island. Police said as many as 150 to 200 people attended the event, which people nearby said happens “all too often.” The suspect remains at large. WNBC’s Melissa Colorado reports.July 12, 2022

