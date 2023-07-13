IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Trans Miss Netherlands winner laments negative online reaction

01:31

“I thought we were like really accepting so far in the Netherlands, but the hate comments show the other side of our society,” said Rikkie Valerie Kolle, Miss Netherlands 2023 and first transgender contestant to win the pageant.July 13, 2023

