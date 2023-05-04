IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Transgender Florida teachers plan exit due to pronoun bill

02:03

Transgender Florida teachers say they plan to leave the state after an expansion of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. WPTV's Joel Lopez reports.May 4, 2023

