IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood
00:25
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Powerful blizzard slams West Coast with up to 12 feet of snow

    01:26

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56

  • Video shows cars stranded on California's I-80

    00:41

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

    01:19

  • Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

    01:40

  • Concerns grow that high winds could cause Texas wildfires to spread

    01:53

  • Northern California braces for blizzard conditions as storm approaches

    02:04

  • Winter weekend storm could bring 10 feet of snow in the West

    01:26

  • Deadly Texas wildfires, just 3% contained, scorch 1 million acres

    02:15

  • Big, big snow forecast for the West

    01:02

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Massive blizzard set to slam West Coast

    01:42

  • Californians brace for massive winter storm

    01:53

  • Deadly Texas wildfire is now the largest in state history

    02:51

  • Video shows snow accumulation in area affected by Texas wildfires

    00:31

  • Wildfires continue to sweep across Texas, forcing new evacuations

    02:44

  • Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

    00:44

  • Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape

    00:51

NBC News

WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

00:25

Eyewitness video showed tumbleweed swarming across roads and overtaking houses and vehicles in Eagle Mountain, Utah.March 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Tumbleweed invades Utah neighborhood

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Powerful blizzard slams West Coast with up to 12 feet of snow

    01:26

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56

  • Video shows cars stranded on California's I-80

    00:41

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

    01:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All