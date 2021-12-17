IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden administration to push for ‘test-to-stay’ policy to keep kids in school

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 17, 2021

    03:29

  • TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

    10:50
  • Now Playing

    Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation

    01:36

  • 5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest

    01:29

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 16, 2021

    05:00

  • How to winterize your home to prepare for cold weather

    05:07

  • Biden vows to rebuild ‘better than it was’ after devastating Kentucky tornadoes

    04:09

  • Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest

    03:14

  • Around 100,000 evacuated from path of Typhoon Rai in Philippines

    00:39

  • Watch: Strong winds in Colorado lead to flight delays, road closures

    00:58

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 15, 2021

    03:50

  • President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues

    04:50

  • Dozens are still unaccounted-for in tornado-ravaged region

    04:23

  • Kentucky woman houses 26 neighbors after devastating tornadoes

    01:33

  • Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction

    01:46

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

    00:39

  • 7.3-magnitude undersea earthquake triggers panic in Indonesia

    00:50

  • Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes

    07:38

  • 'He was on a mission to save his family': 13-year-old Kentucky boy saves little brothers during deadly tornado

    02:03

NBC News

Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

00:55

More than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the deadly typhoon struck with winds gusting at around 130 mph.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 17, 2021

    03:29

  • TODAY lends a hand in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky

    10:50
  • Now Playing

    Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation

    01:36

  • 5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest

    01:29

  • Al Roker’s weather forecast on TODAY: Dec. 16, 2021

    05:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All