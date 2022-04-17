Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities

- Now Playing
Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities01:32
- UP NEXT
Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine01:36
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site01:55
Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO00:58
U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship02:13
Shanghai residents forced from their homes01:29
Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite01:16
Chaos inside Al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestinians clash in compound with Israeli riot police01:11
Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv00:46
Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents02:01
Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea01:48
Russian, Ukrainian couple marry in Tijuana hoping to enter U.S. as refugees01:04
Violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israeli police, Palestinians clash01:12
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion04:19
More than 340 dead in South African flood02:17
El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations01:52
U.K. strikes deal to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda01:04
Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’05:28
Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack02:17
- Now Playing
Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities01:32
- UP NEXT
Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine01:36
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site01:55
Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO00:58
U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship02:13
Play All