IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine

    01:36

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

    01:55

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • Shanghai residents forced from their homes

    01:29

  • Why Pyongyang's penthouses are not necessarily for North Korea's elite

    01:16

  • Chaos inside Al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestinians clash in compound with Israeli riot police

    01:11

  • Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

    00:46

  • Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents

    02:01

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

  • Russian, Ukrainian couple marry in Tijuana hoping to enter U.S. as refugees

    01:04

  • Violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israeli police, Palestinians clash

    01:12

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

    04:19

  • More than 340 dead in South African flood

    02:17

  • El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

    01:52

  • U.K. strikes deal to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda

    01:04

  • Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’

    05:28

  • Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack

    02:17

NBC News

Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities

01:32

Christian worshippers in the Ukrainian town of Bucha marked Palm Sunday in an Orthodox church next to where a mass grave was found - allegedly dug by Russian soldiers who are accused of killing civilians. Among the worshippers was Galina Bondar, whose son was killed fighting Russian forces.April 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine

    01:36

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site

    01:55

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All