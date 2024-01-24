IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

    01:30

  • 24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital

    01:10

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

  • US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen

    02:13

  • Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action

    05:19

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release

    02:52

  • Doctors sound alarm over spread of diseases among children in Gaza

    01:44

  • US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening

    02:09

  • Gaza hostage relatives storm Israeli parliament committee meeting

    00:52

  • Gaza hostage families camp outside Israeli prime minister's house to demand action

    00:47

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest at the Sundance Film Festival

    00:32

  • New details revealed about attack on U.S. military base in Iraq

    02:12

  • Rare look at underground tunnels where Israeli hostages were held

    02:13

  • Baby Tala, rescued from rubble in Gaza weeks ago, has died

    02:08

  • Strikes in Damascus kill senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials

    00:52

  • Funeral held for a 17-year-old Palestinian-American killed in West Bank

    00:55

  • Gazan father left all alone as he buries baby daughter

    01:05

  • A story of survival: 13-year-old takes care of seven siblings amid the war in Gaza

    05:44

NBC News

Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag

01:09

A cameraman for U.K. broadcaster ITV News captured video of a group of unarmed civilians waving a white flag in a designated Khan Younis “safe zone” being fired on, apparently by Israeli troops positioned nearby. One of the men was fatally wounded in the incident.Jan. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

    01:30

  • 24 soldiers killed in deadliest day for Israeli military in war against Hamas

    01:39

  • Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital

    01:10

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

  • US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen

    02:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All