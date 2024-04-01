Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal

U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire02:06
- Now Playing
Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal00:57
- UP NEXT
Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City02:01
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza00:52
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists01:27
’SNL’ dives into politics and religion with Ramy Youseff's monologue and Trump selling Bibles01:38
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership01:48
Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates02:48
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza00:40
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:33
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war01:04
Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy05:34
Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say01:14
Sleeping children were blown 'through the air' by a missile strike in Rafah, relative says00:59
Egyptian aid trucks bound for Gaza stalled outside Rafah crossing01:31
U.N. chief: Rafah ground offensive would be ‘humanitarian catastrophe’00:52
Gazans describe being ‘blindfolded, tied up’ during Al Shifa Hospital raid01:19
U.S. and Israel will meet virtually to discuss Israel’s Rafah operation02:06
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire02:06
- Now Playing
Video shows the scale of destruction at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli withdrawal00:57
- UP NEXT
Palestinian Christians attend Easter Mass in Gaza City02:01
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza00:52
Israeli airstrike believed to have hit tents outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, killing journalists01:27
Play All